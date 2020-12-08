Advertisement

Horace M. Coker, age 95, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Coker was born December 18, 1924 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a loving, kind and gentle man who always put the needs of his family first. His most important part of life was spending time with his family creating memories.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Jo Coker, a granddaughter, Stephanie Crabtree, an infant son, Nickey Wayne Coker, his parents Asa and Amy Coker and numerous siblings.

He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Lynn Renee Burns of Texarkana, Arkansas, Sheila and Michael Landis of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Onzell Dodson of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Geneva Coker of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Travis and Chelcie Burns, Adrian Landis, Andy and Kadi Burns, Julie and Daniel Jr. Carnley and Connor Landis; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

