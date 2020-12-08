Advertisement

Martha Anne George, age 78 of Texarkana, AR passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

On July 23, 1942, Mrs. George (Anne) was born to her parents: William C. & Drotha E. McClure in Lafayette Co. AR. Over the years, she managed a variety of businesses, however, she took particular joy in working with her clients in Supervised Living at Opportunities, Inc. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John E. George along with her parents, 4 brothers & 2 sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Theresa Endsley, Ketha Jones (Sandy), Travis George, Kathleen Hickson, Julie Matson all of Texarkana, AR & Johnece Tellez (Scott) of Denton, TX. one Sister: Rovine Hickson of Genoa, AR, 3 Grandchildren: Amy Bryant (Byron) Autumn Nottingham (Jason), Bud Jones (Mary), 3 Great Grandchildren: Braylee & Skyler Bryant & Nash Nottingham, her best friend: Helen Swint along with a host of nieces, nephews & cousins. Mom was a special lady who touched many lives. We take comfort knowing she is with Jesus and her Family.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be on Dec 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Side. Interment will follow at Holly Springs Cemetery, Genoa, AR.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Martha Anne George, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.