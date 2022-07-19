Advertisement

Allie Hortense Griffin, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence after a long illness.

Mrs. Griffin was born October 9, 1937, in Texarkana, Arkansas and grew up in Fouke. She was a 1955 graduate of Fouke High School. She married her husband of 66 years, Johnny, and resided in Texarkana for the rest of her life where she raised her four children. Along with her own children, she kept many other children in her home, where she helped raise them and became their adopted “Nanny”. Hortense was a member of Cross View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Audra Morgan; one son, Roger E. Griffin; one sister, Charlotte Wood; and her in-laws, Johnny and Beulah Griffin.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Griffin; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Powell; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Tony and Bridget Griffin and Royce Lynn Griffin; eight grandchildren, Susan and husband, Jason, Kristie and husband, Alex, Lauren, Todd, Courtney, Tyler and wife Darby, Montana, and Justin; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Dee Casey; several nieces and nephews and a special grand-dog, Stella.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Powell and Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

