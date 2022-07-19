Rhonda Lynch

Advertisement

Rhonda Alesia Lynch, age 62, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Ms. Lynch was born December 17, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She had a wonderful soul and would help out all of the neighborhood children in the community and make sure they had what they needed. She loved to cook and so many had enjoyed a meal or two at her table. Ronda was a Christian woman with a sweet spirit. She loved to sing and always had a song in her heart. She also loved to dance and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Augusta Hughes and her longtime partner, Bobby Henderson, Sr.

Survivors include seven children, Marcus Turner, Quincy Lynch, Myeshia Turner, Calibra Lynch, Jasmine Lynch, Desiree Lynch, and Bobby Henderson, Jr., along with 16 grandchildren and other relatives.

A Memorial Visitation (Wake) will be held from 6:30-8:30 PM Monday, July 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

