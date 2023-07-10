Sponsor

John “Alan” Roy, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Red Lick, Texas. He was born March 18, 1961 in Texarkana, Texas to the late John “Odis” and Peggy Ann Roy.

Alan was known as “The Godfather” of Red Lick Racing, starting his career in 1981. With the help of his pit crew, Kyle Markham, Jeremy “Catman” Huddleston, Dwayne Moon, Tim Pate, Robert “Bob” Gamble and Charles “BC” Mullins, he gained 70 plus wins in limited stock, street stock, southern stock, factory stock and modifieds racing all over the Ark-La-Tex region. “The Godfather’s” love of racing was instilled early on in Aaron and Adam’s childhood and his legacy will be continued by his sons and grandchildren for many years to come.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Brenda Barnes, and his brother Kevin Roy.

Alan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anita Duke Roy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Calyse Roy, and Adam and Lauren Roy; grandchildren, Raelyn, Raysen, Braylon, Kylie, Brynlee, Payce and Paisley; sisters, Cathy (Gerald) Wagstaff, Christy (Bill) Dixon, Stephanie Roy and brother James “Critter” (Mary) Roy; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gerald Wagstaff officiating. Burial will be at Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 5-7 P.M.

