Howard Leon Green, 78, of Texarkana passed away April 20, 2021. He was born May 22, 1942 to William Calvin Green and Callie I. Dickey in Fouke, Arkansas.

He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and a Vietnam Veteran.

Leon is survived by his wife Patricia Green of Texarkana, Arkansas, four sons, Paul Edward Green of Batesville, Arkansas, Kevin Leon Green, Thomas Earnest Bunch and wife Wanda of Atlanta, Texas, Daniel Roy Tackett of Texarkana, Arkansas, his daughter, Bryannah Elizabeth Green of Texarkana, Arkansas, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, William Melvin Green and wife Beatrice of Texarkana, Arkansas, Burl W. Green, four sisters, Iola Gertrude Morris of Corning, Arkansas, Fay Smith of Wake Village, Texas, Martha Lou Plemmons and husband Bob of Fouke, Arkansas, Alene Ray and husband Willie B of Fouke, Arkansas.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home with burial following at Rondo Cemetery.