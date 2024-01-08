Sponsor

Howard Ray Clevenger, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 7, 2024, in Hope, Arkansas. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Zavalla, Texas, to Ray and Mary Clevenger.

Mr. Howard Clevenger spent his working days as a Millwright worker before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed talking about church, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family. He was member of the Christian Bikers Association. He was a God-fearing man. He loved his children and grandchildren he would do anything for anyone. He was a wonderful and loving, husband, father, son, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Mary Clevenger; children Trina Clevenger, Howard Clevenger Jr., Patrick Clevenger, and Damian Clevenger; grandson Zayne Clevenger; grandmother Esther Jack; brothers Aubrey Clevenger and Tommy Clevenger.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Cindy Clevenger, his beloved children Scott (Selina) Clevenger, Dwain (Rena) Clevenger, Misty Clevenger, Rhen (Ellanah) Clevenger, Jake Sharman, Robert (Lorie) Delese, Tracey Delese; Grandchildren Kasey, Kaitlyn, Hazel, James, Anna, JaKendrick, Cody, Jasmine, Victoria, Tamelcea, Krystal, Josiah, Christian, John, Lacey; great-grandchildren Logan, Robby, and baby Rain making her entrance in march and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Bennett officiating. The visitation will be Friday, January 12, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.