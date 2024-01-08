Sponsor

Cathy DiAnn Smith, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at a hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Cathy was born October 13, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a self-employed sitter and a member of First Bikers Church in Texarkana, Texas. Cathy was an excellent cook and artist and loved to dance every chance she got. She was outspoken and never missed an opportunity to express her opinion. Cathy loved spending time with her family and creating memories. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Vernon Smith and Maggie Smith, one sister, Charlotte “Redd” Gumby, and one brother, Melvin Smith.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, John and Anita Hancock of Maud, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Michelle Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Debbie Johnson of Levelland, Texas; five grandchildren; Clayton Hancock, Marissa Holmes and her husband, Tanner; Waylon Baird, Katie Allen, and Tuffy Baird; two great-grandchildren, Kaiser Holmes, and Dalley Rae Baird and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.