Advertisement

Howard Thomas Birdwell, age 85, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at a local hospital.

He was born on September 7, 1936, in Hooks, Texas, to James Harold and Ruby (Chewning) Birdwell. Mr. Birdwell spent his working days at Sam’s Wholesale and enjoyed his time on the family dairy farms. In his free time, he loved to listen to country music, specifically Elvis Presley and Garth Brooks, and was an avid sports fanatic. Mr. Birdwell was an active member of Everett Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Lou and Eugene Warren, Virgie May Birdwell; and nephew, Marty Warren.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over fifty years, Mary Helen Birdwell of Hooks, Texas; one son, Eddie Birdwell of Hooks, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Bettye Birdwell of Hooks, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Everett Cemetery, Hooks, Texas with Bro. Roy Ford officiating.

Interment will be in Everett Cemetery, Hooks, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Everett Baptist Church: 4191 FM1398 – Hooks, TX 75561.