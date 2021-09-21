Advertisement

Services will be livestreamed at at htt ps://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/ beginning at 11:00 AM Tuesday.

Ray Thomas, age 76, of Huntsville, Texas, formerly of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Ray was born July 23, 1945, in Atlanta, Texas, to Freddy and Maybell Thomas. He graduated from Atlanta High School in 1963. He served in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals for his service. He was a member of Atlanta Masonic Lodge #463 in Atlanta, Texas where he was past Worshipful Master. He retired as an oil gauger from American Petro Fina Oil Company.

Advertisement

Ray loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. He liked going to classic car shows and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the country. He always had a camera or video camera with him to document every part of his life and the moments that were special to him. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his three sisters, Georgia Lee Thomas, Dorothy Quada, Mary Ann Key, his brother Dan Robert Thomas, and his parents.

He is survived by his son Edward Ray Thomas and wife Doris of Montgomery, Texas, his two daughters, Joanna Boling and husband Mathew of Conroe, Texas, Dyan Bodin and husband John of Nevada, Texas, and step-daughter Jodi Pompa of Nash, Texas. His sisters Fay Campbell and husband Thomas of Atlanta, Texas, and Neva Scott of Atlanta, Texas. His eight grandchildren Justin Garza, Henry Thomas, Ben Thomas, Jaden Countryman, Eleni Galanis, Nicholas Galanis, Zoe Vanderhoof, Olivia Vanderhoof, and other relatives.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, Texas 75569 903-838-5300

Visitation at 10:00 am

Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am

To honor Ray’s final wishes, in lieu of flowers he is requesting donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.