Advertisement

Linda Joy Langdon, age 80, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Langdon was born March 9, 1941 in Ashdown, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and attended Holly Springs United Methodist Church. Linda loved to cook, decorate and bake wedding cakes in her spare time. She also worked at running the family firework stand and helped with the cattle on the family farm. Linda loved to collect cookbooks from estate sales and auctions. She enjoyed cooking a great meal for her family from her many recipes.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Dean Langdon of Genoa, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law: Dena and Rodney May of New Boston, Texas; Joy and Gavin Gray of Alexander, Arkansas; two sons, Terry and Melinda Langdon of Genoa, Arkansas; and Scott Langdon of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother, David Waddell of Texarkana, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday morning from 10:00 A. M. to 11:00 A. M.