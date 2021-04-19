Kay Carol Teague

Advertisement

Kay Teague, 83 of Texarkana, Texas gained victory over cancer and peacefully left this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She was born December 13, 1937, in Atlanta, Texas to P.V. and Lizzie Ella Childs.

She was married to Gerald Teague for 44 years until his death in 2001.

She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Wadley Hospital where she worked several assignments, including Orthopedics, Emergency Room and Surgery and Recovery Room.

She was a huge sports fan with her favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys and whatever team her grandsons were playing for.

She was a faithful member of the Belt Road Church of Christ where she loved attending worship services with her Christian family. Her church family meant the world to her and was wonderful to her.

In her time under hospice care, she was attentively taken care of by Adrian and Ambrosia and came to love them as family.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Teague of New Boston, Texas, grandsons Jake Teague of New Boston Texas, Wesley Teague of New Boston, Texas and Wilson Teague of Paragould, Arkansas and her sister Pat Buccheit and her husband Gary of Texarkana, Texas as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Her greatest joy in life was her grandsons, with whom she played an active role in raising them from infants through adulthood.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Smyrna Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas with Larry Evans, Jr. officiating.

She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in trusting that she is in the eternal care of our Lord and Savior and has reunited with the faithful who went on before her.