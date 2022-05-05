Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Hugh Edward Walker, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, May 1, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Walker was born December 24, 1940, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a life time resident of the area. He was a truck driver and a member of Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Walker loved his work as a truck driver and all that came with it. He also loved his family, especially his grandkids. He was a protector; he was always looking out for his family and kids. Mr. Walker was known to be loved by children and he loved them too. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Eugenia Walker; one son, Michael L. Walker; one daughter, Terri Walker; one sister, Janice Sexton and two brothers, Wayne Walker and Ricky Walker.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Regina Walker; four sons, Keith Walker and his wife Donna, Randy Price and his wife Jaqueline, Damon Walker, Robert Walker; one daughter, Valerie Stephens and her husband Brett; his stepchildren, Gary Stewart Jr and his wife Suzanne, John Matthew Stewart; thirty-one grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; four great- great grandchildren; two brothers, Orval Walker and his wife Betty, Travis Walker; one sister, Lou Bourque and her husband Hershel and host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday May 4, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Bob Bilyeu officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM.

