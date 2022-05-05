Advertisement

William Franklin Lively, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Lively was born on August 29, 1942, in Glenwood, Arkansas to his parents Eris and Evie Lively. He had several hobbies which included gardening and cooking. He was a coach and principal at Westlawn Junior High, Pine Street Middle School, and Texas High. He spent 15 years coaching and 23 years as an assistant principal. During his career he received several awards including Assistant Principal of the Year, the Wilbur Smith Education Award, and many others. He was also a devout Christian.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Johnnie Westbrook.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Janie Lively of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Lisa Allen and husband Lawrence of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Jordan Combs and Ryan Combs of Texarkana, Texas; Six great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Jean White and husband Jerry of Kirby, Arkansas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Mack Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

