George Gabour

George Charles Gabour, age 75, of Jefferson, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Mr. Gabour was born June 23, 1947 in Texarkana, AR. He graduated from Jesuit High School of Shreveport, LA in 1966. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as Staff Sargent. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding his four-wheeler, working on his boat, and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, and parents George Abraham Gabour and Lillie Margaret Liston.

He is survived in death by his sister, Margaret Elizabeth Thornton; his children, Jason, Jessica, Lauren, and Dustin Gabour; his grandchildren, Liam Johnson, Bailey, Carter, Maddie, and Logan Gabour; his beloved dogs, Sandy, Diamond, and Lil Man.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A visitation will be on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.