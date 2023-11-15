Sponsor

Ida Ruth was born on January 15, 1954 in Texarkana, Texas to Ruth L. Hunter and Lewis Thomas Pearson. Ida known as “Patsy Joe”, was the third of eleven siblings which included Leo Holmes, Walter Holmes, Quincy Hunter, twins Willie Adams and Willie James, Barbara Ann Conkelton, Lewanda Riley, Arlandis Hunter, Markley Hunter and Randy Hunter.

Ida attended Dunbar High School until the age of 17 and then married Melvin Nelson and they became the proud parents to nine children. Ida was always very outspoken with a no-nonsense personality. Known as the life of the party, she loved to sing and dance and she could party with the best of them. She loved living life and making those around her happy!

After High School Ida remained in Texarkana for a large majority of her adult life. She worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant for many years before transitioning over to a Teachers Aide for TAISD. Ida was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by: Mother: Ruth L. Holmes; Father: Lewis T. Pearson; Brother: Quincy Hunter, Willie Adams, Willie James and Walter Holmes; Sister Barbara Ann Conkleton. Children: Laheny Nelson Wilie Adams Nelson, Willie James Nelson, Tyrone Hunter Sr. and Annette Nelson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Patty Dailey, Vandy Nelson, Henryellia Nelson-Arreaga, LaQuincea Nelson and Andy Nelson. Seventeen grandchildren,thirteen great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Wednesday, November 15, 2023 2:00 PM Chapelwood Mausoleum under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

