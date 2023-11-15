Texarkana Feds Indict Sex Offender For Alleged Child Porn

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who has been required to register as a sex offender since being convicted of exposing himself to a 7-year-old boy in 2010 is now facing federal child pornography charges.

Kris Matthew Martinson, 47, is charged with distribution and transportation of child porn in a two-count indictment issued last week in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment accuses Martinson of using the internet to distribute child pornography Aug. 24 and of using a cloud-based storage service, internet accessible devices and an app to transport child pornography June 9.

The images and video allegedly linked to Martinson involve young, prepubescent boys being sexually abused by adult men, according to the indictment.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety sex offender registry, Martinson had been residing in Winnsboro, Texas, ahead of the new charges. The database shows that Martinson served a term of probation in Franklin County, Texas, after being convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in 2010 with the victim in that case being a 7-year-old boy.

Martinson’s most recent photo in the sex offender registry was taken Aug. 24, the same day he is accused of transporting child pornography. Records show Martinson was booked into the Franklin County jail in Mt. Vernon that day and has been in custody since.