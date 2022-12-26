Donna JaJuan Grider Foster

Advertisement

Donna Grider Foster, age 63, loving wife, wonderful mother, and proud “Nonnie” departed this earth on December 21, 2022.

Donna was born on October 23rd, 1959 in New Boston, TX to her loving parents Don and Ruth Grider. Donna and her soul mate, Raymond Earl Foster, were married on July 1, 1978. They were happily married for 44 years. Donna was a devoted Christian and always took pride in caring for others. She was a member of Old Salem Baptist Church in New Boston, TX. She loved unconditionally. She was an amazing cook and her joy was cooking for all of her family and friends. That’s the way she showed her love! She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and never missed a game. She supported all of her kids and never missed one of their events. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and most of all spending time with her family. Family time was everything to her and she looked forward to spending time with her miracle grandbaby, Hazel. She was everyone’s voice and loved keeping up with friends on Facebook. She was a friend to all and knew how to make each person she came in contact with feel loved.

Donna was preceded in death by her grandparents; Robert and Willie Mae Hanna; and Hiram and Irene Grider. She is survived by her parents; Don and Ruth Grider; her loving husband, Raymond Foster; two sons, Chris and his wife Paige Foster and Joshua Foster; her most prized possession her beautiful granddaughter-Hazel; and two sisters Carla Burns and Tony Vera, Stacey and Reuben Spears; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and many other precious family, friends, and all of “her kids” she helped raise over the years.

The family will receive friends at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Boston Bates-Rolf Chapel with Brother Cory Espinoza officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in New Boston, TX. Donna always said she wanted her funeral to be a celebration of her life. The family would love it if you would wear bright colors to her funeral to celebrate Donna.

