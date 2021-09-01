Imogene Tibbit McAuley

Advertisement

Imogene “Gene” Tibbit McAuley, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, August 30, 2021 in a local hospital.

She was born on January 1, 1932, to A.J. and Essie Jones Tibbit in Texarkana, Texas. She attended Arkansas High School where she was a cheerleader. She retired as a Realtor in Savannah, Georgia. She was a member of Walnut Church of Christ, a member of P.E.O. for over 35 years, Rose Garden Club and a member of the Texarkana Museum. She loved traveling and attending the Master’s Golf Tournament with her husband, Glenn. They attended the tournament for over 50 years. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Glenn F. McAuley.

She leaves behind her two special nieces, Kalyn and Tyler Thomas of Texarkana and Courtney Miller of Texarkana; a special niece, Connie and David Miller; her nephew, Bradley Tibbit; niece, Carol and Jeff Self; niece, Edie Williams; her furry pal, Bogie; and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; along with countless friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas.

Ms. McAuley will lie in state on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.