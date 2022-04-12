Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Robert Charles “Sonny” McMillen, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Mr. McMillen was born July 29, 1941, in Sutton, Arkansas. He retired as a decorated Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. Following his tour, he was active in the Reserves for sixteen years. Sonny was also a builder, realtor and broker. He was past president of the Homebuilders Association of Texarkana, a member of the Elks Lodge 2771, a Mason and a Baptist. Sonny enjoyed fishing, stock car racing, and visiting with his friends at the coffee shop. He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert V. McMillen, Sr. and Ruby O. Littleton; two brothers, Kenneth McMillen and Donnie McMillen and one grandson, Noble Hauck V.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn McMillen of Texarkana; two daughters Belinda Wommack and husband, Gene of Lavon, Texas and Teresa Hauck of Hooks, Texas; two step-sons, Brad McMunn of Ellsinore, Missouri and Jason McMunn and wife Leah of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Anna, Briana, Kyle, and Caleb; five step-grandchildren, Josh, Jordan, Andrew, Aaron and Asher; seven great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; one brother Robert V. McMillen, Jr.; and special niece and nephew, Sheila Dean and Kenny McMillen; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapelwood Mausoleum.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

