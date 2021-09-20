Advertisement

Irene Griffin went to be with her creator on the morning of September 16, 2021 at the young age of 93.

While she will be deeply missed by the family, know that years of lasting memories will serve as everlasting treasures. Irene loved being out in her yard more than anything with a rake or a broom in her hand. Whether picking weeds, planting flowers, trying to start the mower, or chasing squirrels away from her pecan trees, the yard was her workplace. The love for her yard was only surpassed later in life by the love for her great grandkids. She loved cooking for family and friends, especially making her homemade biscuits and gravy that everyone loved and cherished.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.S. Griffin; her brother, Jess Ridgway; her sister, Pauline Thomas; and her son, Mark Griffin.

She is survived in life by her brother, William (Cotton) Ridgway; her daughter & son-in-law, Kay & Wendell Puckett; her son and daughter-in-law, Sammy & Jan Griffin; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Griffin; five grandchildren & spouses, Randy Griffin, Melissa & Lamar Grace, Johnathan & Barrett Griffin. Staci & Mark Carson, Dustin & Brittnee Griffin; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner Grace, Finn Griffin, Bryson Cook, Brennan Griffin, Noah Cook, Cole Cook, and Bayley Griffin.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Mike Powell.