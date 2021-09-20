Advertisement

Joseph Dale Wilson age 62. A master tinkerer, an avid hunter, and a fisherman.

He was preceeded in death by his parent’s Albert Dale and Joy Ann Wilson, and his sister Diane Carnley.

He is survived by his wife Pattie Wilson, his sister Sharon Soldering, and his children Pamela Stanley, Amanda Inay, Cody Wilson, Jessica Roberts, Betty Jo Ann Wilson, and Teri Wilson. He was a grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his baby girl Ruby, and grand dogs.

A man of few words, but the words spoken carried love, wisdom, meaning from the heart.

GOD saw that he was getting tired, a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered “come with me”. With tearful eyes, we could not make him stay. Although we loved him dearly. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove. He only takes “The Best”.