Rev. Mary Frances Criner Oyabunmi, 67 was born March 25, 1954 to the late Irene Criner and Leo Hayden in Texarkana. Rev. Oyabunmi went on to Glory on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Rev. Oyabunmi gave her life to Jesus Christ at the age of 20 years old. She was Pastor and Co-Founder of Spiritual Awareness Prophecy Church in Texarkana, Texas.

She was peaceful, caring, kind, compassionate, loved everyone and a Powerhouse Woman of God. She loved her family, friends and church family so much! She raised her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. She never met any strangers. Her smile was beautiful and filled with much love. Her hobbies: Decorating for the Holidays, especially Christmas, fishing, hunting, cooking and family gatherings.

She attended Texas High School and Texarkana College. She was employed in Production at LSAAP and from there began to build her Ministry. She loved to teach and Preach the Word of God, getting many souls for the Lord Jesus. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Hayden and Irene Criner, four sisters, Betty McGinnis, Florestine Mack, Glorine Jackson and Katherine Hayden, Brother, Jimmy Thomas, Daughter, Ramera Knootz and Great-Grandson, Christopher Abby.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Loving Husband, Samuel Oyabunmi of Texarkana, TX, two Sons, Juanquin Criner of Los Angeles, CA and Anthony (Angela) Criner of San Antonio, TX, two daughters, Vivian Criner of Los Angeles, CA and Minister Carolyn (Deacon Ray) Burns of Texarkana, TX., one Brother, Leo (Becky) Criner, Jr. of Texarkana, TX., three sisters, Tommie Lee Jackson, Amanda Kelley and Wyanette Jackson all of Texarkana, TX., 10 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Johnnie Holmes, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Mask and Social Distance Required.

