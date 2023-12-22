Sponsor

Richard Owen White, age 69, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at a local hospital. He was born on October 21, 1954 in Fort Lee, Virginia, to Warren and Margaret White.

Mr. White spent his working days at Texarkana Water Utilities. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, and going to the Elks Lodge where he was a faithful member. His family described him as a lovable man who loved his family greatly, especially his granddaughter, his pride and joy, McKinna White. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamelia White; and his parents.

Survivors include one son, Bradley White and wife Nikki; granddaughters, McKinna White and Alyssa Jones; grandson, Tyler Kelley; great-grandchildren, Bryley Kelley and Cambree Kelley, Avrie Kelley, Brentley Kelley, and Brody Kelley; first cousin, Kay Kennedy and husband Robert; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will recieve friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 21, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.