Richard Platt

Sponsor

Richard James Platt, 77, of Ashdown, passed away August 11, 2023.

He was born August 19, 1945, to John Logan and Lu Marie Platt, Jr. in Lafayette, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally Fluckey, stepdad Claude E “Pinky” Coyner Sr.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer Platt of Ashdown; daughter, Maurice and Ben Oldham of Ashdown; four grandchildren, Mitchell Higginbotham, Sarah Oldham, Mason Higginbotham, and Josh Oldham; brothers, John Logan Platt lll and wife Amera, and Claude E. Coyner Jr and wife Debbie; nephews, John Logan Platt IV, Tony Coyner and Colin Coyner; and niece, Carol Marie Platt.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the Atrium at First Baptist Church, Moores Lane.

