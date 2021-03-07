J.D. George

Advertisement

John Dexter George, age 80, of Vivian, Louisiana, former of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

Mr. George was born May 20, 1940 in Fouke, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a retired landscaper and a Christian. J. D. was a kind and caring person, always ready to help someone in their yard or chores around the house. He loved to tell a good joke and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his special companion, Wilma Inmon.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Clampett of Longview, Texas; and Janie Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Thomas George of Vivian, Louisiana; and a host of friends and other relatives.