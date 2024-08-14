Sponsor

J. P. Hayman, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hayman was born March 20, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was the retired owner and operator of Cybercomp System and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. J. P. was a talented and gifted man. He led by example; he was a teacher, mentor, and friend to many. He never missed an opportunity to share his wisdom and knowledge with others. He was a postal chess master of music and a strong man of faith. The most important part of his life was his family. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and patriotic to his country. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melba McCrary.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Billie Hayman of Fouke, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Gretchen of Friendswood, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Craig Rose of Collinsville, Oklahoma; one grandson, Nick Hayman and his wife Marley of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Hannah Rose and Sarah Rose; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Hayman, Hinson Hayman, Kylen Hayman.

A Memorial service of J. P. will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.