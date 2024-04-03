Sponsor

Jack A. Stone, 76, passed away on March 31, 2024.

Mr. Stone was born on May 16, 1947, in De Queen, Arkansas to Virginia and Claude Stone.

He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church in Beebe, AR., and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jack enjoyed spending his time in flea markets and with his grandkids, building Legos or model cars. He loved to tinker with things until he could fix them and especially loved working on cars in his younger years.

Mr. Stone is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Ruby Stone, his parents, and his sister, Claudia Ortega.

Survivors include his sons, Eric Stone and wife Senay, and Nicholas Stone; three grandchildren, Daniel Stone, Anni Stone, and Atlas Stone; two siblings, James Stone and Betty Margaret Honea; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 12:00- 1:00 P.M.