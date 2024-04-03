Sponsor

Patsy Thompson Kemp, born March 20, 1935, entered God’s presence on March 31, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Kemp Jr; also parents Mildred and Pat Thompson, brother LB Tillman, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Roy Love, sister Inella Jewell, and brother-in-law Wayne Mitchell, She is survived by daughters and sons-in law Toni and Jack Lemley, Marla and Tony Roberts, Stephanie and Ben House, and son and daughter-in-law William and Mia Kemp. Grandchildren: Candi, Jack Jr, Kristen, Nick, TaraJane, Claudia, Nate, John-Riley, Caroline, Thompson, Stephanie, Brad and Ashley. Her 13 great-grands include Xander, Garett, Chrissie, and Jackson. She embraced every in-law and bonus child as her own. She is also survived by sisters, Helen Mitchell, Barbara Graf, Deborah Williams; sister-in-law, Lou Tillman; brother-in-law, Frank Jewell and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Patsy was born in Allene, AR. She married William at 17 and followed him from Army base to Army base while he trained. They began their family in 1955, and later worked together to build Wm Kemp Body Shop. She was an exacting bookkeeper, seamstress, homemaker, and mother. She generously took in singles and families who stayed weeks, months, or years. She paid off family loans, made funds available anytime someone was in a bind, and supported many charitable organizations while remaining frugal. Patsy passed along her love of reading, birds, quilting, and plants. Her African violets never stopped blooming. All knew she could be teased with chocolate or apple fritters. She taught by her gentle instruction and high standards she set for herself. Through her life she constantly pointed others to Jesus Christ. She was a long-time member of Tennessee Baptist Church, but presently attended Trinity Presbyterian Church. Even in the last weeks of her life, she took up her Bible to read when the rest of the house had gone to bed; she was a night owl. And though we all knew she would be late to any appointment, she yielded to God’s call right on time. She took her first steps into heaven on Resurrection Day, standing in God’s presence on holy ground. She will be greatly missed every day.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Tony Roberts, Ben House and Bob Vincent officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

