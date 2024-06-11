Sponsor

Jack Bourne, 75, of Hooks, TX. passed away on June 8, 2024.

Mr. Bourne was born on May 25, 1949, in Madill, Oklahoma to Gladys and Robert Bourne.

Jack was a member and a Deacon at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church where he also taught a Sunday School class. He retired from Cooper Tire, and he was an avid and skilled woodworker.

Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be so dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Delora Bourne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Carolyn Bourne; four children, Preston Balmain and wife Dana, Tonni Smith, Chris Bourne and wife Angela, and Amanda Edwards and husband Donnie; 10 grandchildren, Olivia Balmain, Blake Balmain, Abigail Balmain, Emmajean Balmain, Cameron Edwards, Blake Edwards, Jackson Bourne, Olivia Edwards, Blair Bourne, and Gracyn Edwards; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Linda Townsend and John Bourne; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Kyle Peters and Bro. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Myrtle Springs Cemetery.