Sponsor

Jesse Ray Page, age 64 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on June 7, 2024, at the Hospice of Texarkana Hospital.

He was born on December 15, 1959, in Houston, Texas to Arvie Doyle and Bessie Page.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his common-law spouse of 29 years, Glory Barnes; four brothers, Bobby Page, Troy Page, Carlos Page and Arvie Doyle Jr. Page; three sisters, Cynthia Page Dorough, Crystal Huddleston and Tina Page; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a great nephew, Julian Lopez whom he adored and a special niece Christine Williamson; two very special friends, Eddie and Kim Brewer and his construction crew. They all called him Uncle Jess and thought very highly of him. His other special friend was his dog Bella whom he loved beyond measure.

Jess loved his job and took great pride in his work. He loved fishing and watching sports in his spare time.

Special thanks to Eddie and Kim Brewer for setting up the slideshow and supporting the family through this time and a special thanks to Hospice nurses and Doctors for helping and being there when needed.

Jesse fought a very hard courageous battle with cancer until the end.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, June 10, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Ross officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4-6 P.M.