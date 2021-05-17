Jack Dale Newkirk

Advertisement

Jack Newkirk, age 66 of Hooks, Texas passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at a local hospital. Mr. Newkirk was born February 12, 1955 in Bridgeport, Texas to Billy Wayne and Willie B. Newkirk. He was a retired businessman, a US Navy veteran serving three years sea duty, including the evacuation of Vietnam, and an active member of First Baptist Texarkana. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Newkirk.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Newkirk of Hooks, Texas, his mother, Willie B Scoggins of Weatherford, Texas, three step-children, J.T. Townley of Hooks, Texas, Casey Cribbs and Alex Townley both of Texarkana, Texas, two brothers and sisters-in law, Robert and Paula Newkirk, Paul and Pam Newkirk all of Weatherford, Texas, one sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and John Hall of Breckenridge, Texas, mother-in-law, Frances Owen of New Boston, Texas, three grandchildren, Connor Green, Cason Cribbs, Cameron Cribbs and several favorite nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bates Rolf Chapel with Bro. Jeff Shreve and Bro. Mike Beck officiating. Interment will be in the New Boston Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. til 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.