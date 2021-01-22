Advertisement

Stuart “Jack” Reeves went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 19, 2021 in a Little Rock Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Jack was born August 31, 1957 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a retired fire fighter with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend always willing to help someone in need. His family called him “The Last Boyscout”. He enjoyed roping, working with his horses, and being outside. He was known as Sergeant Safety to his friends and family, always making sure they were being safe in everything they did. However, those rules did not apply to him. Jack never met a stranger – sometimes, he would even invite them on vacation. He loved yelling “I’m Tallon’s Daddy!” at the most inappropriate time. He had an amazing sense of humor… even if he was the only one who understood it. He always said the three best things that happened to him were Jesus, Deidra, and Tallon in that order.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frances “Pat” and Mildred Reeves.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deidra Reeves; one daughter, Tallon Reeves; one brother, Donald Reeves of Texarkana, Arkansas; mother in-law, Kitty Nicholson; mother in-law and father in-law, Linda and Louie Viramontes of Texarkana, Texas; one aunt and uncle, Otha Lea and Claud Walker of Texarkana, Texas and other relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be at Rondo Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Anybody wishing to view Mr. Reeves may go by the funeral home between 8:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing practiced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

