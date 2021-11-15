U.S. Veteran

Jack Vincent Sanders, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Sanders was born July 7, 1942 in Baird, Texas. He was retired from the United States Navy where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Community Bible Church of Love, member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and the VFW Post 4562. Jack had a quick wit, he was a gentle giant, and had a heart of gold. Jack had a passion for woodworking and found pleasure in creating wooden toys for children in the United States and overseas. He would wood scroll portraits of fallen soldiers and mail them to the families. Jack enjoyed a good game of golf and spending time fishing on the lake with family and friends. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He was a very patriotic person and loved his family and country deeply.

Advertisement

He is preceded in death by Martha Sanders the mother of his children, he is survived by one son, Scott Sanders of San Diego, California; his daughter Karan Wright and her husband Kerry of Syracuse, Utah; and his grandchildren, Kameron, Konner, and Lynn Wright and one great grandchild, Leo Wright. Jack is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Betty Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas; and her daughters, Sherry Mann and her husband, Chuck of Atlanta, Georgia; Debbie Bray and her husband Troy of Bismarck, Arkansas and Tammy Parker and her late husband Pete of Texarkana, Arkansas. Jack is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Curry, Tabitha Clarke, Adam Bray, Alex Bray, Erika Witt and her husband Rob, Kerstyn York and her husband Trey, nine great grandchildren, Kayden Witt, Parker Witt, Jude York, Ruth York, Josiah York, Nehemiah York, Brandon Jackson and Annisten Clarke and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Jack’s nephew, Terry Hancock officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens with military honors.