John Henry Talkington

John Talkington, age 92 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at a Texarkana Nursing Facility. Mr. Talkington was born February 3, 1929 in Calhoun, Oklahoma to John and Ella Talkington. He was retired from Raytheon Technologies, was an US Army veteran serving in Korea and was a deacon and charter member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Flora Jean Talkington, a daughter, Nelwyn “Sissie” Parker, son in law, Ralph Parker, and a sister, Lucille Martin.

Survivors include a grandson, Sean Parker, wife Susan and children, Austin and Addison Parker of Rockford, Illinois, Grand daughter, Rebekah Parker Tumblin, husband Justin and children Macayla and Makenna Parker of Texarkana, Texas, special niece, Beverly Strickland of New Boston, Texas along with several other nieces and nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews, two special caretakers, Teresa Parker and Lori Hancock both of New Boston, Texas, two special children, James “Sausage” Parker of Dallas, Texas and Angie “Puddin” Parker-Barnard of Whitesboro, Texas and other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Bates Rolf Chapel. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

In lieu flowers donations may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church Building fund, 301 N Bowie St. New Boston, Texas 75570.

