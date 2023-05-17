Advertisement

Cathy Redfearn Crook, age 61, of Bagwell, Texas, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Crook was born on September 3, 1961, in Dallas, Texas. She was employed with Jay Hodge of Paris, Texas, and attended Novice Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. Cathy was a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a unique, funny, sarcastic individual who made everyone feel special. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband, Jeff, and, most of all, her grandchildren. God only made one Cathy, and we were blessed that she was ours. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bud Redfearn, and her parents, Claude and Wanda Beasley, and one sister, Carrie Plunk.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Crook of Bagwell, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law: Amanda and Jeff Martin of Prescott, Arkansas; Jessica and Michael Kelley of Waldo, Arkansas; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Brian Redfearn of Genoa, Arkansas; Jacob and Wesley Redfearn of Texarkana, Arkansas; Ben and Kassie Redfearn of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jason and Jordan Crook of Bonham, Texas; one sister, Cristi Holder of Texarkana, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Cathy’s life will be at 2:00 P. M. Friday, May 19th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Jacob Redfearn officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Dierksen Hospice, 4613 Parkway Dr., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

