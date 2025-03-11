Sponsor

Jackson “Jack” Snyder, 85, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 6, 2025.

Mr. Snyder was born on July 17, 1939, to Myrtle and Romey Snyder.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, attending Bluegrass festivals, driving around to find new places and things, and enjoying the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Virginia Snyder, his parents, one son Benny Snyder, one grandson Scotty Snyder, and seven siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his six children, Phillip Snyder, John Snyder and wife Sheila, Barbara Trapp and husband Carlos, David Snyder and wife Rhonda, Sam Snyder and wife Randi, and Joe Snyder; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Bobby Snyder and Eva Kennedy; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at Redwater Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.