Sponsor

Retha Odell Clark, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2025, in a local Texarkana, TX hospital.

Retha was born on August 28, 1939, in Fouke, AR, to her parents, Odus and Inez Burt.

She was a retired store manager with EZ-Mart companies and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, cooking, and taking naps. She also enjoyed going to the horse races and gambling…just as long as it wasn’t with her money.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clark Sr, her parents, and three siblings, Jewell Knox, Vallie-Ann Stevens, and Bobby Wayne Burt.

She is survived by her loving children, Debra Boyett, and husband, Joseph, of Greenville, TX, Charles Clark Jr. of Fouke, AR, and Wayne Clark of Quinlan, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Geoffrey Clark, Amber Turner, Chad Boyett, Odus Clark Jr., Rachel Hinson, and Jacob Clark; as well as twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.