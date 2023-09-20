Sponsor

Jacky W. Lee, age 86 of Texarkana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 9, 2023 under the care of Hospice of Texarkana.

Jacky was born September 30, 1936, in Bryans Mill, Texas to RJ and Lena Lee. He retired from Red River Army Depot after dedicating 41 years of hard work and was a lifetime member of Christus St. Michael Auxiliary where he actively served for many years in the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center. He was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church and the Gleaners Sunday School class.

Jacky is preceded in death by his parents, RJ and Lena Lee; two brothers, Robert and Donald Lee; and one son, Richard Lee.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Betty Lee; children, Randall Lee of Texarkana, Texas, Tyann Ryan, and husband Ronnie of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Lee (Natalie) of Texarkana, Texas, Kristi McBride (Ethan) of Espanola, New Mexico, Jeremy Ryan of Texarkana, Texas, Taylor Garvey (Brad) of Redwater, Texas, and Samantha Lee of Arlington, Texas; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Silas Lee, Hanna and Jerrett Ryan and Evan Brandt; four siblings and spouses, Nancy Frizzell (Joe) of Midlothian, Texas, Jimmy Lee of Heath, Texas, Jerry Lee (Belinda) of Maud, Texas, Joe Dan Lee (Tracey) of Longview, Texas, Linda Lee of Tyler, Texas and a number of nieces and nephews.

The service for Jacky will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard Chapel with a visitation one hour before the service with Rev. Ryan Stratton officiating.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, or Hospice of Texarkana.

