Tylan Joshua Snyder, the infant son of Hannah Snyder, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Tylan was born Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas. Tylan was preceded in death by his uncle, Talan Snyder.

He is survived by his mother, Hannah Snyder of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandparents, Cindy Jeans of Texarkana, Arkansas; Lee Snyder of Fulton, Arkansas; his great grandparents, Carolyn Mewborn of Texarkana, Arkansas; David and Cindy Ratliffe of Fulton, Arkansas; and Mickey Jeans of Texarkana, Arkansas; his aunts, Kirstyn Snyder of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Zolee Snyder of Fulton, Arkansas and a host of cousins and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Harmony Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Rowdy Vasquez officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.