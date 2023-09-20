Mark Dewayne Cook

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Mark D. Cook, 63, of Ballwin, Missouri, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 11, 2023, in a VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cook was born to Carl and Katherine Cook on October 14, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas. Mark graduated from Arkansas Senior High School in Texarkana.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Texarkana (Miller County), Arkansas, until he retired from firefighting in 2018. Mark loved his family and spending time with them. His grandkids were his whole world. He had nicknames for each of his grandkids. He called Ainsley “Wildcat,” and Aydin was “Bear.” He was an all-time Arkansas Razorback fan, a Texas Rangers fan, and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved to travel and lived in many places, including Ajo, Arizona, and Roswell, New Mexico. Mark was a very kind person and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He and his family opened up their home to many people and welcomed many in their family. The special ones who were considered family are Amanda Keller and her family of Roswell, New Mexico, Alexis Savage of Dallas, Texas, and Cynthia Myers and her family of Texarkana, Texas. He did not define family by blood but by what is in the heart. Mark made an everlasting impact on his family and on all who knew him. He was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Arieus Jacob Cook, his parents, Carl and Kathryn Cook, and his sister, Susan Woolley.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Myers Cook of Ballwin, Missouri; his daughter, Kaitlyn Christine Cook; his granddaughter, Ainsley Faith Cook; and his grandson, Aydin Mark Cook, all of Ballwin, Missouri; his brother, Joey Cook and family, brother-in-law, Ken Woolley, nephew, Johnathan Woolley, and family; and niece Michelle Page and family; brother in Christ, Tony Vargas and family of Ajo, Arizona; his sister-in-law, Brenda Turner, sister-in-law, Diane (Bill) Reeves and family, sister-in-law, Kay Hall and family, and brother-in-law, Kevin (Lisa) Myers and family.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

