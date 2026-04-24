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Jacque Lou Roberts

February 26, 1947 – April 21, 2026

Ms. Jacque Lou Roberts, 79, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Starks, Louisiana, in the early morning hours of Tuesday. April 21, 2026, at Christus St. Michael Health Care System. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

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She was born to the late Mr. Arnold Drake and the late Mrs. Opal L. Doiron – Drake, on February 26, 1947, in Starks, Louisiana as one of their two children. She was preceded in death by the two of them, her only brother, Mr. Arnold Eugene Drake and a son, Paul Roberts, Sr.

She is survived by, four children, Mrs. Suzanne (Arzzie) Watkins of Texarkana, Texas, Mr. Boart (Meg) Roberts of Compton, California. Mrs. Jacque (D.C.) Gatlin of Longview, Texas, and Mr. Jason Roberts of Texarkana, Texas. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her significant other of many years, Mr. Ottis Mitchell.

Ms. Roberts was a dedicated employee of Walmart and stayed there until her retirement, she loved the great outdoors, fishing, and just relaxing outside, spending time with the household pets, loving on her grandchildren and her early morning times reading her bible while either sitting at the table with a cup of coffee or just sitting outside on the patio.

There will be a memorial service for her at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas 71860.

Masks are optional but highly recommended.

To see the full obituary for Jacque Lou Roberts, click here