Teddy LeMay

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Theodore “Ted” “Hot Shot” Pernell LeMay, III, age 80, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. LeMay was born February 10, 1941, in Lewisville, Arkansas and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1959. Ted attended the University of Arkansas and Ouachita Baptist College and was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard. He was a former employee of Day & Zimmerman, the Bowie County D.A. Office and had retired as an investigator for the Bowie County Probation Office after 25 years of service. While at Bowie County, he spent 11 years in Adult Probation, 10 years as a Court Services Officer and ended his career as a Supervisor of Pre-Trial Services. Ted loved to hunt, was a member of the 29 Deer Club and was a huge Razorback fan.

Advertisement

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Diane LeMay; one sister, Frances Chastain; one stepson, Ricky Mooney.

Survivors include one daughter, Christine LeMay of Hobbs, New Mexico; one son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Christina LeMay of Wake Village, Texas; one stepdaughter, Kathy Estes of California; stepdaughter-in-law, Debra Mooney of Texarkana; grandchildren, Payton Taylor and wife, Sheila, Erica Duarte and husband, Dennis, Ryan Estes, Nathan Mooney, Vivian Graham and husband TC, Cody Mooney, Charlie Mooney and wife April, and Jordan Mooney and wife Heidi; numerous great-grandchildren and all of his friends at the 29 Deer Club.

A memorial visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

