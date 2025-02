Sponsor

Full obituary details are still pending at this time.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Biggs Methodist Church in Nathan, AR.

The family will receive friends in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas from 6:00 – 7:30 PM on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Burial will be at Academy Cemetery in Nathan, AR.