Advertisement

Susie Johanna Autrey Jaixen daughter of Dave S and Agnes Wetz Autrey born in Hooks, Texas June 12, 1927. Susie went to Shreveport Louisiana and trained as a nurse at Schumpert Hospital with the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. She worked as a nurse were she met her husband-to-be Duane L. Jaixen (Jake) who served in the U.S. Air Force. She then became a wife, homemaker and mother. Susie was very active in both Boy and Girl Scouting. She started in Puerto Rico when her husband was stationed at Ramey Air Force Base. She continued to be active when they retired and moved to Hooks, Susie was honored by the Boy Scouts when she was awarded the Silver Beaver Medal. Susie was a member of St. Mary of the Cenacle Catholic Church in New Boston, Texas for 53 years where she was a teacher, member of the Ladies Alter Society and continued to support her church in any way possible.

Susie and her husband also got involved with Square Dancing while in Puerto Rico. Her four older children were also dancers. When Jake retired, they moved to Hooks and they joined the club in New Boston, Four States Squares. She was a very active dancer even after the loss of her husband and continued to be until health problems sidelined her but she never stopped supporting her club. Susie loved getting outdoors and taking care of her flower beds. She loved watching flowers growing.

Susie is preceded in death by her husband Duane L. Jaixen (Jake) Sr. and sons Duane L. Jaixen Jr and John C. Jaixen. Her siblings that preceded her in death are William H. Autrey/wife Evelyn, Oliver D. Autrey, Martin V. Autrey, Lee Autrey/wife Dorothy, Joseph L. Autrey, sister Florence Koenig/husband Harry.

Her one remaining sibling is Michael David Autrey/wife Karen of Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Advertisement

Susie’s surviving children are Michael D. Jaixen/wife Toni, daughters Alexzendra/husband Austin Holder, great grandson Noah, Alyssa, Eileen M. McCoy/husband Jerry, sons Garion U. McCoy, Sean A. McCoy, great grandchildren, Andrea, Damian, Gavin, Abigail, Aaron S. McCoy, Theresa A. Jaixen, Richard S. Jaixen, daughter Tiffany/husband Ben Curtis, great grandson Corbin,

Susie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and greats



Rosary Mass will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 6:00 P.M., in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Priest Palmer officiating. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:00 A.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Mary of the Cenacle Catholic Church, New Boston, Texas.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

Pallbearers are Rudy Ramirez, Walter Davis, Gary Carlile, Keith Shelby, Richard Goodsell, Mike Davis and Honorary Pallbearers will be the Square Dancers of East Texas

