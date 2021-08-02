Advertisement

Mr. James Calvin Shelton, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Shelton was born July 20, 1941, at Genoa, Arkansas. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Jean Shelton, a brother, Freddie Shelton, and a nephew, Hunter Sewell.

Survivors include three daughters, Regina Shelton Young and her husband Jeffrey of Dallas, Texas, Jamie Shelton Streeter and her husband Timothy of Lucas, Texas, and Katerina Shelton Nair and her husband Sam of Forney, Texas, six grandchildren, Jack Young, Lila Young, Ethan Streeter, Kelsey Streeter, Andy Law, and Sona Nair, and two sisters, Lala Bassett of Genoa, Arkansas and Deanna Sewell of Texarkana, Arkansas.

A celebration of his life will be at 3:00 P. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Bill Paxton officiating. Private burial will be at the Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to: www.baptistkids.org