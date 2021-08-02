Advertisement

Millie Crow Henry, 95, of Texarkana, Arkansas, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caring friend to many died July 31, 2021, in a local care facility after a long illness. She was born January 7, 1926, in Titus County, Texas, to Lester and Lucy Crow and grew up on the family farm outside of Mr. Pleasant, Texas. She lived in Texarkana, Arkansas, for over seventy years having come to Texarkana during World War II to support the war effort at Lone Star Ammunition Plant where she met the love of her life, Lewie Pinson Henry. They were married in 1948 and settled into their life of family, church, and community service in Texarkana.

Mrs. Henry lived a life of service to others, having been active in Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; President of the Apple Blossom Garden Club; Life member of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs; P.E.O.; Life member of P.T.A.; and numerous other organizations which helped improve the quality of life for those who call Texarkana home. Her greatest joy was her service to her church, First United Methodist, Texarkana, Arkansas where she was a member for over seventy-three years. She served her church with gladness, a helping hand, and an open heart from youth counselor to church hostess to serving on the church staff through the ministries of five Senior Pastors. She had a gift for drawing people in and making them feel special as they were. To the countless lives she touched, there will always be that remembered kindness; that thoughtful gesture; and that word of encouragement that will be her legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years who always made her laugh, Lewie P. Henry; her daughter, Jane Lee Henry Razaq of whom she was so immensely proud of; her brother, Everett Crow; and her sister, Bonnie Wood.

Mrs. Henry is survived by her son, Lewie Richard Henry; her grandson and his wife Pinson and Amanda Razaq; her son-in-law, Abdul Razaq; and her great grandchildren, Arden and Beckett Razaq all of Texarkana, Arkansas. She was affectionally known as Momma, Mom, Miss Momma, and Miss Millie, all names she loved to be called by those who loved her. Mom lived a full life, was well loved, and loved well.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church, Arkansas, with Rev. Jaimie Alexander and Rev. Robin Roark officiating.