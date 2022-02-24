Advertisement

James Daniel Collins “Dozer”, 34, of Texarkana, AR left this life unexpectedly on February 21, 2022, in a Houston, TX hospital.

As he would say, he was the “biggest and baddest”, but we all know him as a big teddy bear. He always put a smile on everyone’s face when he was around, brightening their day. To many people he was Superman. No one who met him forgot his infectious personality and laugh. He was a devoted father, son, and brother. He also had a great love for his brothers on two wheels. He was an electrician, mechanic and jack of all trades.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Rubye Barbalace; his grandmother, Cheryl Wooten; his grandfather, Douglas Collins and his nephew, Isaiah Wilbanks.

He is survived by his children, Madison Skye (13), Elijah Daniel (12), Isaac James (10), and Heavenlee Jewel (4); his dad and stepmom, James and LeeAnn Collins of New Boston, TX; his mom and stepdad, Leta and Kevin Lemons of Horatio, AR; four siblings, Jessica, Autumn, Samuel, and Hattie; his four step-siblings; Latashua, BJ, Kaitlyn, and Raya; his grandparents, Janette Bellew of Texarkana, AR, Pat and Karen Ramsey of DeKalb, TX. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and a multitude of cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Highway Nash, TX.

Laying our gentle giant to rest

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Banshees Club House, 559 South Bend Rd Texarkana, TX.

