Betting on Sports in Texas? Here’s What to Expect

Advertisement

Texas missed the deadline of 2021 to make their case for legalizing sports betting in the state, and now they must wait until 2022. Because the legislative session has come to an end, residents of the Lone Star state would most probably have to wait till 2023 at the earliest before sports betting becomes legal in their state.

Those involved have suggested that a feasible launch date for sports betting in Texas is either 2024 or 2025, with residents of the state likely having to wait many years before being able to legally wager on sports.

Considering the size and demographic of Texas, it is likely that a large number of sports betting websites will be anxious to establish themselves in the Lone Star state. However, given the present state of things, it may be some time before we see the likes of BetMGM and Caesars enter the Texas gambling market.

Advertisement

This is happening despite the fact that gambling corporations and sports teams have been pressing for sports betting to be legalized. There will likely be more pressure from these political parties in the coming months and years, as they attempt to drive Texas over the finish line and become the first state to allow sports betting.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Texas?

The short answer is no, it is not legal. This is happening despite the fact that gambling corporations and sports teams have been pressing for sports betting to be legalized. There will likely be more pressure from these parties in the coming months and years, as they attempt to drive Texas over the finish line and become the first state to allow sports betting.

However, this does not stop Texans from placing bets on offshore betting sites. What we mean by the offshore betting site is that it does not operate in the United States and it falls under a gray area in the legislation. If one wishes to start this journey, it is ideal to conduct some research and gain as much information as possible about the most popular Texas sportsbooks reviewed by experts, in order to find the ideal sportsbook in terms of being efficient and reliable.

Texas Sports Betting History

Texas’ efforts to legalize sports betting started in 2019, a little more than a year after the United States government abolished the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

The Lone Star state introduced its first sports betting measure in 2019, however, the law itself did not get through the legislature before expiring. Following this, Texas governors made no effort to push through legalization in 2020, with no bill being introduced by anybody in the state, instead opting to wait until 2021 to make their push.

The state of Texas failed to meet the May 31st deadline, which marked the end of the legislative session. As a result, there has been no progress on the legalization of sports betting in the state in 2021; the state has missed its deadline. It currently seems that sports betting will be permitted in Texas by 2023 at the earliest, with a law expected to be introduced in the state at some point during the first half of the year.

Texas Sports Teams to Bet on

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have had a remarkable 50-year existence, winning two NBA championships and multiple Western Conference championships, most recently in the 2017/18 season under the leadership of James Harden and Kyle Lowry.

Currently, you can place bets on all of Houston’s NBA season games, as well as whether or not the Rockets will win the Western Conference, NBA championship, or reach the playoffs. Following this, it now seems that Texans might expect to see sports betting allowed in their state as early as 2023, with a measure expected to be introduced in 2022.

Houston Texans

The Texans have only been around since 2002, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they have yet to win a Super Bowl.

It is possible to gamble on all of the Texans’ current season games as well as on Houston to win the Super Bowl, the AFC South, and to reach the playoffs at any sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their lone NBA championship game in 2011, and if they can develop a team around the ever-impressive Luka Doncic in the coming years, Dallas fans may not have to wait too long for another.

If you’re interested, you may wager on all of the Mavericks’ games this season, as well as on the team to win the NBA’s Western Conference, as well as to make the playoffs.

San Antonio Spurs

Since its inception in 1967, the San Antonio Spurs have had tremendous success, winning five NBA championships and having the honor of hosting players like Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili.

In addition to wagering on all of the Spurs’ regular-season games this year, you can also gamble that they’ll be crowned NBA champions for the sixth time, as well as winning the West.

Texas Rangers

As a team, Texas Rangers have made two World Series postseason appearances in 2010 and 2011, although they have yet to win an MLB championship in their career in the big leagues.

If you want to bet on all of the Rangers games, as well as Texas’ chances in the AL West, the World Series, and making it to the playoffs, you may do so.