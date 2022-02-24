Ramona Fergason

Advertisement

Ramona Morrow Fergason, age 85, of Wake Village, Texas, died Monday, February 21, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Fergason was born April 16, 1936, in Maud, Texas. She was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse and a childcare worker. Mrs. Fergason was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and former member of Fairview United Methodist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fergason in 2008; one sister, Kathryn Morrow McMillan and one brother, Dale Morrow.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Glenn Parsons of Wake Village, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Vance and Sonia Fergason of Texarkana; five granddaughters, Lynsey Parsons, Blair Bowden, Paige Lemieux, Melissa Glynn and Yaicha Schuler; four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, February 28, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church, 6203 N Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or Dierksen Hospice, 5520 Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

